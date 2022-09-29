Montage Medical Group
Multiple locations in Monterey, Marina and Carmel (888) 452-4667, montagehealth.org
Whatever your need, wherever you live, whichever life stage you are in, Montage Medical Group serves patients with comprehensive healthcare options for everyone. Local family practice doctors often provide the first intervention for chronic health issues, and also offer preventive measures to avoid illnesses and injuries. That is the underlying premise that got Montage Health, famously behind Community Hospital, involved in care at the clinic level—they can keep people healthy and out of the hospital. It’s better for health providers, and it’s better for us—a win-win.