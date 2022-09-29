Fleurs du Soleil
598 Fremont St., Monterey (831) 656-0455, fleursdusoleil.com
Walk inside this unassuming storefront and take a breath and let yourself be transported. The smell alone transports you, maybe to the South of France (the region that serves as inspiration for this shop), or maybe to a greenhouse—it’s full of blooms and vivid shades of green. There are plenty of grab-and-go bouquet options available that make excellent gifts (alongside extensive offerings in the adjacent home goods section) or a treat for yourself. Or consult with the staff for special occasion floral design. Are you planning a rustic wedding in a barn or a blowout black-tie gala? They’ll talk through your dreams, and find the flowers to decorate those dreams.