Mum’s Place
246 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 372-6250, mumsfurniture.com
Somewhere out there, someone is writing about how no-showroom furniture shopping aka online-only furniture shopping is “disrupting” the industry. Screw disrupting anything. Mum’s Place says if a house needs a couch with a classic yet cleanable fabric and big dining table to fill that open-floor plan, wander their showroom. Meander and look, squish some pillows, and consult with real people, in real time. Plus, they carry only quality brands like American Leather, Rowe and Charleston Forge.