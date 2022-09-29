PM Landscaping Service
2611 Garden Road, Monterey (831) 324-0637, pmlandscapingmonterey.com
When Monterey County, the California State Senate and the United States Congress all officially recognize your business as a contributing member of the community, you’re doing it the right way. PM Landscaping could have just stopped at caring for people’s lawns, installing irrigation or assisting in hauling and storm clean-up, among many of their services. Instead, owner Paolo Manca and staff contribute their time and money to local organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey, sponsor the youth jazz education program of the Monterey Jazz Festival and help build playgrounds in areas of need.