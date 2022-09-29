Golf Mart
2040 Fremont Blvd., Seaside (831) 583-1000, worldwidegolfshops.com
The title of Best Golf Shop in a region that is a worldwide destination for the sport is a mighty title to hold. Golf Mart in Seaside is part of the larger Golf Mart chain that has been serving lovers of the links for more than 30 years in Northern California. The Seaside store is stocked with knowledgeable staff and the most trusted brands in golf, from TaylorMade and Titleist to FootJoy, Srixon, Callaway and Cleveland. The store offers a 90-day satisfaction guaranteed warranty—a generous yet critical offer that acknowledges the ocean between how clubs might feel in the store and how they perform on the course.