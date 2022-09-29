Phill’s Barber Shop
610 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 334-0698
A straight-blade shave at a barbershop is nothing less than a spa treatment for guys, and is a lost art that Phill’s is holding on to. Phill’s offers haircuts for all guys, no matter if it’s their first haircut or someone who has been around since Pacific Grove’s horse and buggy days. It seems like since forever that they’ve given customers affordable trims, shaves and cuts and provided at-home products for daily hair and skincare maintenance between visits. Phill’s is walk-in only and first-come, first-served.