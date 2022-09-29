Pacific Grove Hardware
229 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 646-9144, acehardware.com/store-details/05419
Say you’re working on a home improvement project, and realize you’re missing a critical nut or bolt or tool. Or maybe you run into a problem and what you really need is some advice. Sure, you could go to a big-box store looking for solutions, but you’re likely just to put in the miles. Instead, try this tiny, locally owned hardware store that’s staffed by knowledgeable people who love to help you solve problems. Tell them what you’re working on and they’ll guide to you the most practical solution, which is not always the most expensive solution. That’s just one sign of the outstanding customer service, offered by people who clearly love (and know) what they are doing.