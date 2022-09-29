Nor Cal Smoke Shop
765 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 625-9021
Rolling papers, blunt wraps, little pipes, big pipes, in-between pipes, bongs, dab rigs, grinders, cigars, lighters…the list goes on. If you’re fixing to smoke it, Nor Cal has a bunch of different ways to go about it and all the accessories to match. A helpful staff and low prices combine with the head-spinning inventory to make this New Monterey location stand out from the rest—Nor Cal Smoke Shop has held the title of Best Headshop in the Weekly’s Readers’ Poll since 2013.