Monterey Sports Center
301 E. Franklin St., Monterey (831) 646-3730, monterey.org
Feel like playing basketball, going for a swim, doing a spin class and then sweating out the rest of your water-weight in the sauna? All of that can be done under one roof at the yearly lock for Best Health Club in Monterey County. Free weights, machines, group fitness classes and youth camps are available seven days a week, and for a reasonable price, although striving for personal health is a priceless endeavor. Monterey residents are privy to discounted daily, monthly and yearly membership rates with no initiation fees (for anyone).