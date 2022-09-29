Fourtané Jewelers
Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel (831) 624-4684, fourtane.com
Everything old is new again, or rather, experience over youth. Both ideas align with Carmel’s Fourtané, a high-end jewelry and vintage watch store that has peddled its wares since 1950. The store’s highly curated collection includes everything from historical timepieces for connoisseurs, three centuries of fine jewelry, and custom heirloom jewelry for clients around the globe. Owner John Bonifas, who bought the store over 36 years ago, has worked to ensure the store has one of the highest-quality collections locally. Fourtané is a family affair and focuses on creating a welcoming environment for its clientele.