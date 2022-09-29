Sudz Cyber Laundry
709 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 324-4920, sudzcyberlaundry.com
Doing laundry may be at the bottom of the chore list—but with beloved laundromat Sudz, laundry can be fun. Since opening in 2009, Sudz has been a Pacific Grove fan-favorite, open seven days a week with 54 high-efficiency washing machines and eco-friendly soap. Plus, doing laundry doesn’t mean just doing laundry; no, Sudz strives to provide a fully enjoyable experience for its patrons. That means three huge TVs with satellite DirecTV and its 260 channels (House Hunters or Dateline, right?), free Wi-Fi, free newspapers and magazines, and an organic coffee and tea bar.