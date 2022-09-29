The Raw Connection
26200 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel; (831) 626-7555, therawconnection.com
Walking the aisles of The Raw Connection, you’d never know that Sarah Adams started the shop more than 20 years ago in her garage with two freezers. But the goal has never changed: helping cat and dog owners learn more about pet nutrition and making sure they are doing right by their furry friend (or friends—some of us have many mouths to feed). The knowledgeable staff at The Raw Connection offer valuable insight and advice, along with different healthy options. Adams recently sold the shop to Healthy Spot. Don’t fret, though. She now has more time to spend with customers. Bonus: the staff is staying on, too.