Hayward Lumber
429 Front St., Salinas, (831) 754-3300; 1140 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove,(831) 373-1326 haywardlumber.com
Hayward Lumber has been supplying the region with lumber and building materials since 1919, with the original Homer T. Hayward Lumber Co. located at today’s Salinas lumber yard and design center location. Sometime after Homer Hayward opened the Salinas site, he won a card game against the owner of Graniterock, a company history states. As his prize, Hayward got to pick between two sites owned by Graniterock, one in Pacific Grove and the other in Seaside; Hayward chose P.G. for its Pacific Ocean views. The company offers everything builders throughout Monterey County might need, from lumber to doors, windows, cabinets, tools, ventilation systems and much more, including a free Builder Toolkit Mobile App, which brings Hayward’s company right into the 21st century.