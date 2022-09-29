Colleen Ingram
Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com
If you want to relax and enjoy the countryside of Monterey County, the spa at Bernardus is a great option for a lavish experience, especially if Colleen Ingram is your massage therapist. She’s been working at Bernardus for 14 years, and the spa’s director, Gina Bolton, says Ingram’s touch “is therapeutic, rhythmic and deeply relaxing.” That leads to a deep, full-body relaxation. Bolton continues: “She is known for helping guests find a place of stillness, rest, peace and relaxation on the massage table.” But there’s more to Ingram outside the spa. In 2017, she won an award from the Monterey County Hospitality Association award for her humanitarian work and community service. “Colleen lives by the philosophy that giving your time and energy to others can be just as nourishing to your soul as taking care of yourself,” Bolton says.