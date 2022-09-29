Khaki’s
Ocean at Junipero, Carmel (831) 625-8106, khakisofcarmel.com
Khaki’s will only carry the latest in men’s fashion and provide the drippiest of drip to the most discerning and stylish gentlemen. The team at Khaki’s travels the world to fashion events and trade shows, sourcing materials and designs to curate their inventory. Feeling intimidated? Don’t, because the friendly onsite staff will “tailor” a shopping experience with measurements and good advice so you or your male-identifying partner can leave Khaki’s strutting like the whole world is a catwalk.