Top Nails
596 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 643-0697, topnailsmonterey.com
At Top Nails, customers are treated like guests, with care, consideration and especially cleanliness. Top Nails is about offering an experience of self-care and relaxation, where getting to feel pampered and pretty is a valuable part of self-care and well-being. Not only is going here a feel-good experience, it’s a surprisingly affordable one, too. Whether you’re doing a quick color change on your nails, soaking your feet or smoothing your skin with a wax, Weekly readers have spoken: This is the place to go.