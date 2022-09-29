Star Market
1275 S. Main St., Salinas; (831) 422-3961, starmkt.com
A bevy of important factors come to mind when measuring a neighborhood market’s quality—local ownership, prices, atmosphere and curation, to name a few. Star Market in Salinas is a shop for locals, by locals. The old-school grocery store atmosphere complements the shelves stocked with quality products. The fresh meat and fish counter—and the knowledgeable staff behind it—has been long beloved by the community, and the variety of the bulk goods section is everything a shopper could ask for. Then there is the wine section, which has been curated with depth, care and a local touch.