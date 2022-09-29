Stokes Adobe
500 Hartnell St., Monterey (831) 264-8775, stokesadobe.com
Some people say there are ghosts here, but everything about the new Stokes Adobe has forged its own path. The food and drink menus change almost weekly, based on seasonal availability of produce combined with the creativity and inspiration of their talented kitchen and bar staff—and that means customers keep returning to taste the latest creations. There’s also the space itself, each area with a uniquely special ambiance. All elements have been carefully curated, down to the portable lights used to aid in menu reading outside when the fire pits aren’t adequately illuminating. The menu (and ghost sightings) may be unpredictable, but the aesthetic and quality are consistent.