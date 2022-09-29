Griggs Nursery
9220 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel (831) 626-0680, griggsnursery.com
Any old garden center can put up a colorful display of plants to select from. Any of them can include shelves stocked with tools and supplies. Trees, pottery, house plants—yeah, all of that, too. But without the expertise of the staff at Griggs, that garden is less likely to grow. Not bit by bit, not row by row…hey, that would make a great song! Anyway, the team at Griggs gives you direction, no matter what type of green space you plan on creating, indoors or out. That—and the great selection—is why readers keep turning to Griggs.