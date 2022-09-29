Midas
1543 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside, (831) 264-8768; 227 John St., Salinas, (831) 296-2719 midas.com
If your car needs an oil change, the best place to get at it done is at Midas, the auto repair shop with over 1,200 franchises across the country. While the corporate footprint is huge, the local Seaside and Salinas stores have been family-owned and operated for almost 60 years. Over that time Charly Johnston, the third-generation owner, has learned that taking care of customers and employees like family is a pretty good service plan to earn repeat business—and get repeat votes as the best.