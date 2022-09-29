Earthbound Farm Stand
7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel (831) 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com
Farmers markets are cool, but they only come once a week. Since 1992, Earthbound Farm has provided fresh produce on a seasonal basis, and since 2003 their expanded operation and organic café are open seven days a week. Not only do they provide home chefs with seasonal produce, they pride themselves on educating budding gardeners and cooks in a family-friendly environment. If making food for others is an act of love, then growing food is an act that transcends love.