Pharmaca
570 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 333-0751, pharmaca.com
As natural remedies become increasingly mainstream, it’s no wonder this integrated pharmacy snags the title of Monterey County’s Best Pharmacy. Pharmaca expertly blends traditional and alternative medicines into one welcoming and convenient location. Grab your over-the-counter necessities and baby products while also exploring natural supplements, aromatherapy, and upscale, holistic makeup or skincare products. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable, offering specialized help. Pharmaca also offers a full-service pharmacy and a huge list of immunizations, and accepts most major health insurance plans.