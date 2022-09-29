Seductions
639 Lighthouse Ave., Suite B, Monterey (831) 646-8329, seductionsonline.com
Seductions has thousands and thousands of items to make your sex life more fun and more complete. Instead of being intimidated by the wide diversity of what’s currently hot in the booming sex industry, take advantage of the judgment-free professional advice of Seductions’ employees. There are board games, there are costumes, bachelorette party kits, penis pumps and, of course, dildos and massagers in all sizes and colors. So you can go old school—think boom-chicka music—if you wish. Most of the new generation toys are rechargeable, maybe even programable (and may come with that cool ’70s porn score available via streaming; forgot to ask). Seductions prides itself on being the cleanest and best-illuminated adult toy store around.