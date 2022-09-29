Spa on the Plaza
Portola Plaza, 201 Alvarado St., Monterey (831) 647-9000, spaontheplaza.com
At-home skin care is going through a kind of a renaissance as of late, but true pampering is best left to professionals. Spa on the Plaza provides a luxurious experience with a variety of facials and full-body treatments—many of which are inspired by the neighboring ocean. Get wrapped in seaweed like a fine piece of sushi, or keep it above the shoulders with the popular designer facial. Then go home glowing.