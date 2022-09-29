Monterey Power Sports
1020 Auto Center Parkway, Seaside (831) 899-7433, sports-center.com
It’s not the first time this go-to place for power sports enthusiasts wins Weekly readers’ love. Monterey Peninsula Power Sports thrives under brothers Taylor and RJ Loesch, who took over in 2019. Offering a wide selection of well known motorcycle brands like Yamaha, Honda and Ducati, the Loesch brothers have added brands like KTM and Can-Am to their already impressive inventory of street bikes, dirt bikes, and electric bikes. In 2021, they added more racing motorcycles. Whatever your speed, they’ve got you covered.