Michaels
121 General Stilwell Drive, Marina, (831) 384-0562; 1690 N. Main St., Salinas, (831) 296-3301 michaels.com
When it comes to DIY arts and crafts projects, size matters. No, we’re not talking about the size of the piece of art and/or craft—we’re talking about the selection of the supply store that got you there. This is the beauty of Michaels, a privately held chain with 1,252 stores across the U.S. and Canada (including two right here in Monterey County). So whether you’re looking for paints, a glue gun, sparkles, festive artificial flowers (tip: never give these as a show of love), frames or something else entirely, Michaels is the place to start. Guess we could have kept things brief and just wrote Michaels has it all.