Recycled Records
604 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 375-5454, recycledrecordsmonterey.com
The best vinyl record shops are meant for perusing, and what a perusal Recycled Records provides! The shop may be small, but within its rows are a curated selection of genres from alternative to soul, and classical to rock ‘n’ roll. Variety is the name of the game and yes, that includes prices. There are of course completely new, sealed, and collector’s edition LPs, but they’re also tossed in alongside more affordable and well-loved items. Plus, they also sell the hardware to spin those newly acquired 33s, loud and louder.