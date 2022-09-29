Chris Wilson Plumbing
1112 B Phoenix Ave., Seaside (831) 241-5801, chriswilsonplumbing.com
Among the praise that customers heap on Chris Wilson Plumbing & Heating Repair is that service is “professional,” “efficient” and, perhaps most importantly, “prompt.” Chris Wilson grew up in a plumbing family—his father started the family’s first business in 1941—so the experience goes deep, too. And really, when something goes wrong with your plumbing or HVAC, what more could you want than someone who knows how to fix it and can do it fast?