The Buzz PR
1320 B Main St. #235, Salinas; (831) 747-7455, thebuzzpr.net
The Buzz PR, a bi-coastal public relations company with about 27 employees total—12 of whom are based on the West Coast—really does it all for clients: Marketing, social media, event planning, etc. And what makes the company special, Account Manager Marci Bracco Cain says, is the people who do all that work—a “diverse, devoted group.” When they’re not helping you develop your brand identity or working to make your company’s website shine, The Buzz team works hard to give back to the communities where its employees live, including via volunteer work for local nonprofits.