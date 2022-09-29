Joy and Jen Jacobs
Keller Williams Coastal Estates; 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Suite F200, Carmel; (831) 622-6200, jacobsteamhomes.com
The mother-daughter real estate titans make another appearance on the Best Of list, emphasizing the pair’s long-standing experience and dedication to the Monterey County community. Mom Joy, who first came to the Monterey Peninsula over three decades ago, aimed to transition her skills from nursing school into another role—giving clients the chance to hit their ultimate goals. For daughter Jen, now with nearly 20 years of real estate experience, she looks to make what’s often a complicated process that much simpler for clients. The combination is a repeat winner.