Scudder Roofing | Scudder Solar
3342 Paul Davis Drive, Marina (831) 373-7212, scudderroofing.com (831) 384-3900, scuddersolar.com
Scudder Roofing started in 1982 in the Prunedale garage of Pete and Karen Scudder, and over 300,000 roofs later the business—now occupying a warehouse and state-of-the-art showroom in Marina—continues to serve its many satisfied customers. Putting customers first, treating employees well and giving back to the community have put the company at the top of many lists, including every Weekly Best Of since 2014. In 2007, the Scudder family launched Scudder Solar, and today it’s become one of the leading solar installers in the state. Customers say they appreciate the company’s knowledge and professionalism.