598 Foam St., Monterey, (831) 646-0547; 100A Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, (831) 626-3626 seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com
A fresh, reliable seafood market is the best way to celebrate Monterey County’s fishing industry. No need for a boat; they do the work for you. Sea Harvest has been offering only the freshest seafood for 40 years, seasonal, local fish like salmon, rockfish and halibut. Anything they serve that doesn’t come directly from Monterey Bay comes from carefully chosen, sustainable sources. The premise is simplicity: high-quality seafood cooked from scratch in their restaurant, or purchased at the counter to take home and prepare yourself to impress your dinner guests. There’s also a harbor-front restaurant (no market counter) in Moss Landing for a fine dining experience.