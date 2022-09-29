Total Wine & More
Sand Dollar Shopping Center, 808 Playa Ave., Sand City (831) 920-0154, totalwine.com
Sometimes a business name doesn’t really do justice. Sure, there’s plenty of wine to choose from at Total Wine & More. Just maybe, however, the sign should read Total More & Wine. If you need to find Zubrowka, the Polish spirit Somerset Maugham compared with listening to music by moonlight, it’s there. Barrell Craft Spirits’ Seagrass Gray Label 16-year whiskey? On the shelf (well, unless they are momentarily sold out). You ask for absinthe, they respond with “European or American?” You can’t try every vodka and gin label the chain’s Sand City outpost stocks unless you have a year, no job and enough available credit. As a bonus, you can rack up points and coupons. Added bonus: If for some reason you can’t find what you are looking for, they can introduce you to a comparable bottle.