Federico’s
542 Abrego St., Monterey (831) 649-3322
Never worry about taking your Louboutin heels and Vuitton handbags on the town again after a trip to Federico’s. This full-service repair and dye shop can match any color, including the iconic red soles of those Louboutins. Owner Jose Perez is especially proud of the array of services, fixing leather belts, wallets, luggage, and even horse bridles and saddles with a perfect color match, every time. After 22 years in his Monterey shop, look for Perez’s expert service and be sure to wave as you breeze by in Federico’s signature drive-thru.