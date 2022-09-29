Hedi’s
Multiple locations on the Monterey Peninsula hedi.com
Now that we can safely enter stores again, the head-to-toe service delivered at Hedi’s shoe stores is a welcome treat. Grab a pair of casual Eccos for comfortable, active footwear or choose some Birkenstocks as the final touch to that throwback ’90s grunge outfit. Be ready for customized service at Hedi’s, as happy customers frequently cite their favorite salespeople by name. Ask for tips on shoe care and proper fit—they will know the answer! With four locations in all of your favorite local shopping centers, Hedi’s fans can always walk away in their favorite footwear.