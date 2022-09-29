Del Monte Shopping Center
1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey (831) 373-2705, delmontecenter.com
Not every county is lucky enough to have an outdoor mall, but Monterey County is. Shopping in a giant box can sometimes be stressful, but at Del Monte you’ll catch a ray of sun between each store. Stop for some Cold Stone ice cream on a bench by some flowers, or get some cardio on the outdoor stairs. Prefer the dark? Catch all the latest flicks at the big movie theater, or just do what shoppers do: Enjoy the huge variety of stores and restaurants.