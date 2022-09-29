Monterey Music
419 Alvarado St., Monterey (831) 372-5893
This full-service music store has won readers’ votes in this category for the last nine years. It survived the pandemic, new ownership and a move into a smaller space, but word on the street is that the store only keeps improving. Monterey Music has sheet music, guitars, drums, basses, band instruments—and also music lessons, if you need guidance to get started on your dream band. They price-match new equipment, proving this small local shop is competitive. It also competes for celebrity visitors, who like to check out small-town stores, looking for jams. Recently, they had Kenny Wayne Shepherd with his band and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro stop by.