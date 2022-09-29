Goodwill
Seven locations around Monterey County ccgoodwill.org/shop/find-a-store
Thrifting is having a moment. Scroll TikTok for long enough and the algorithm is sure to generate some teen showing off his or her “haul” and somehow making mom jeans and oversized T-shirts of the 1990s look cool. Whether you want to give this a go yourself, or just want to take a more responsible and environmentally friendly approach to fashion, you can start by hitting up your local Goodwill. With seven retail stores around Monterey County, there are many opportunities to find a treasure. And the added bonus is that your shopping spree supports Goodwill’s job training services.