Sullivan’s Auto Service & Tire Pros
1730 The Mall, Seaside (831) 215-5250, sullivanstire.com
Ideally, the only parts of a car that meet the road are the tires. Thus, having an honest rubber merchant with the latest in car-tire technology is essential to keeping all the other parts that don’t touch the road safe. (Sullivan’s does deal in those other parts, too.) Customers can drop off cars after-hours, get short shuttle rides and can have their cars/trucks picked up and dropped off at home. If your vehicle develops a mysterious knock, Sullivan’s has a full-service auto-repair facility, too.