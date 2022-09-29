Thinker Toys
7th and San Carlos, Carmel (831) 624-0441, thinkertoys.com
John Cleese of Monty Python fame says that anyone at any age can be creative, adding that the essence of creativity is play. What better way to encourage play than a trip to a toy store that’s been serving the community since 1969 with an emphasis on cultivating not just fun, but little growing minds. Puzzles, books and STEM toy kits line the walls and fill the aisles of Thinker Toys, a company also dedicated to curating inventory to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s rumored that Cleese’s employees from the Ministry of Silly Walks shop here regularly.