Tope’s Tree Service
115 Highway 68, Salinas (831) 373-7765, topestreeservice.com
Old, gnarled trees are part of what makes Monterey County beautiful. They are also part of what can become hazardous to electrical lines and houses, and trained experts are required to safely trim and remove them. Tope’s Tree Service has been in business for 41 years and has earned Weekly readers’ vote as the best each year since 2015. Born and raised in Pacific Grove, owner Andrew Tope has amassed a squad of 30 employees who service the entire county, from King City to Prunedale and Big Sur to Salinas. That’s a lot of ground covered.