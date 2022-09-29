Pacific Grove Animal Hospital
1023 Austin Ave., Pacific Grove; (831) 318-0306, pacificgroveanimalhospital.com
If your best friend has four legs, or hops, or slithers, or flies—you get the idea—the veterinarians at Pacific Grove Animal Hospital are ready to help. Cats—notorious for hating trips to the vet—are welcome and the staff pride themselves on making feline visits less stressful. They’ll board dogs and cats, make house-calls and even offer holistic services like chiropractic care. To help a pet’s human counterpart, the team keeps a blog with regular and informative entries covering a wide range of topics on animal care.