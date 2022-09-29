Yellow Brick Road Benefit Shop
26388 A Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel (831) 626-8480, yellowbrickroadbenefitshop.org
Gen Z is truly trying to bring Y2K back, especially in fashion. We’ll let them learn the follies of low-rise jeans, tube tops and bucket hats for themselves. For everyone else, there’s Yellow Brick Road Benefit Shop, which carries gently used pieces from other eras of fashion history. Especially good for finding staple pieces—and oftentimes designer pieces—there’s never a shortage of fitted Italian wool blazers, out-of-production bags, proper raw denim jeans and more. Plus, walking away with a new wardrobe gives customers extra fuzzy feelings from shopping sustainably and funding several local scholarships and grants.