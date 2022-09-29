Bliss Boutique
380 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 647-1193; 266 Main St., Salinas, (831) 757-4055 bebeautifulinbliss.com
This is the year of fully embracing color, comfort and cheer with your clothing. What better place to fully embrace that aesthetic than Bliss Boutique, with the self-proclaimed tagline “fashion for the naturally glamorous girl on the go”? With locations in both Salinas and Monterey, these fashion meccas offer new finds for shoppers every Thursday, with everything from flowy cut-out dresses to floral cardigans to soft linen tops. Opened in 2000, Bliss isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and keeps its fans updated with outdoor photoshoots of its new collections on social media.