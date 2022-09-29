Jordan Rossow
Jordan Rossow received her 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training over two months in 2019 in Bali, Indonesia through the School Yoga Institute. Normally that would be enough. But following that intensive training, she also received her 300-hour training with the Indra Yoga Alliance. She is the studio manager at Om Studios and teaches at Carmel Valley Ranch, as well as privately. Citing the disconnect people often have from feeling themselves in their physical body, Rossow’s gentle and informed philosophy gives students the opportunity to connect with their own bodily sovereignty, teaching students to lean into poses that feel right and opt out of poses that do not serve them. If you’d like to spend an hour having Rossow guide you back into your own body (why did you ever leave?), check out her teaching schedule online.