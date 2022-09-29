Om Studios
631 B Cass St., Monterey (831) 241-5373, omoasis.com
A yoga studio should be a quiet and peaceful place, but also a place with instructors who are ready to challenge students. Whether it’s a relaxing routine, or a fast-paced class that gets your core muscles working, the attentive team at Om Studios has you covered, with yoga, barre and pilates. There are gentle classes for chilling out, and heated classes for getting your sweat on. Whatever poses you’re looking for, you will find your yoga community here.