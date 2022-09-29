Bagel Bakery
Locations in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, Sand City, and Salinas thebagelbakery.com
Despite all the acclaim enjoyed by the Central Coast for its bread-baking mastery, the region largely gets low marks for its bagels. No slighting there—it’s difficult to re-create the magic of the New York City bagel—unless we’re talking about Bagel Bakery, where the bagels would rank well even among the bustling streets of Brooklyn. Large, dense and made fresh daily, the bagels at Bagel Bakery can only be made better by adding some of their hand-blended cream cheese or using them in one of the many sandwiches on the menu, from the classic bacon, egg and cheese to the lunchtime deli options.