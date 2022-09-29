From Scratch
3626 The Barnyard Building C, Carmel (831) 625-2448, fromscratchrestaurant.com
As the name suggests, the menu at From Scratch offers an array of breakfast and lunch items that are simple, delicious, and best of all, homemade. The biscuits and gravy are no exception. They can be enjoyed as a light “side” option, or in the form of “The Triple D Sampler Plate,” which includes two eggs any style served atop sausage patties and, of course, biscuits covered in gravy. With a side of your choice plus a cup of housemade brisket, this meal makes for the ultimate comfort food. Hey, go big, go home. Or go to work if you must, but that spoils the cliche.