In-N-Out
1350 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside; 151 Kern St., Salinas (800) 786-1000, in-n-out.com
At almost any time of day, you can spot a line of cars at both of Monterey County’s In-N-Out locations (sometimes there are so many, someone is outside directing traffic). The fast food atmosphere does nothing to deter the masses—in fact, the speed and affordability might be part of the appeal. At the heart of In-N-Out though, what really wins is taste—and it’s hard to beat the recipe that’s made this California chain so successful: a beefy burger, a spongy bun, and a secret sauce that hasn’t changed since 1948. The founders probably could have been spies. Who else could keep a secret that long?