El Charrito
122 W. Market St., Salinas, (831) 424-9446; 474 Alvarado St., Monterey elcharrito.com
What makes El Charrito burritos the most beloved in Monterey County? It starts with the house-made, hand-stretched tortillas, which are fresh and flaky perfection. It’s the multi-generational family behind the business, imparting care. It’s also the price: While the cost of everything seems to be going up everywhere, El Charrito’s prices remain reasonable. And finally, the “burristas” make them just how you want, and keep the line at the Salinas location (often out the door) moving briskly. And as of Sept. 2, an El Charrito outpost has opened in downtown Monterey. El Charrito Express is slinging burritos for breakfast and lunch. A tasty development, indeed.